Acting defence secretary Chris Miller has ordered all Pentagon staff to halt any cooperation with US President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, CNBC reports.

Miller ordered officials to cancel all scheduled meetings on Thursday night,17 December, it is unclear if the move was at the direction of outgoing President Donald Trump.

Miller said the defence department and the Biden team mutually agreed upon a holiday pause, which begins Saturday, 19 December and ends January 1.

But Biden spokesman Yohannes Abraham contradicted Miller’s statement and said he hopes the decision to stop the briefings will be reversed.

“No, there was no mutual agreement on a holiday break, in fact we think it’s important that briefings and other engagements continue during this period, as we have no time to spare and that’s especially true in the aftermath of the ascertainment delay, Abraham said.

Transition activities did not begin until weeks after the election because Trump was challenging vote counts in several states, on November 23 Trump allowed the government services administration to make an official ascertainment that Biden won the election, which gave the green light for transition activities to begin.

Abraham also said while many DOD officials have been cooperative, the transition team has met isolated resistance in some corners, including from political appointees within the department of defense.

“We were concerned to learn this week of an abrupt halt in the already limited cooperation and we hope and expect that decision will be reversed, no department is more pivotal to our national security than the department of defence, and a failure to work together could have consequences well beyond January 20, he said.

Miller said his key focus over the next two weeks will be to support the Biden team’s request for information on operation warp speed.

“As of today, we have supported 139 interview sessions with more than 200 DOD personnel, 161 requests for information and disclosed thousands of pages of non-public and classified documents, exceeding prior transitions, at no time has the department cancelled or declined any interview, Miller said.

“Again, I remain committed to a full and transparent transition as this is what our nation expects and the DOD will deliver as it always had, he added.

