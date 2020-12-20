By Olakunle Abimbola

#EndSARS protests 2020 somewhat echoed the extreme contrasts, which English novelist, Charles Dickens, painted in his classic novel, A Tale of Two Cities: best of times, worst of times; age of wisdom, age of foolishness; epoch of belief, epoch of incredulity; season of light, season of darkness; spring of hope, winter of despair …

When on October 8 the #EndSARS protests hit the streets to near-universal acclaim, it promised the very best: redemptive youths, in superb street mobilization, come to save their country from fumbling, jaded seniors.

But by October 20, when it all plumbed, in a final but futile curfew-busting endgame, the redemptive youths had morphed into destructive thugs, in a free-for-all violent orgy — and neither public monument nor private landmark, no matter sacred or iconic, was safe from that destructive madness.

Might unbridled vandals, fierce and total in pious vandalism, then have crawled from the woodworks of cultured Romans, rippling with poise, civility and grace?

#EndSARS had morphed into end-crimes, in a fashionable fit of street nihilism. In that charged Sesame Street, truth becomes a lie and a lie becomes unvarnished truth. The end must justify the meanness! (apologies to Prof. Wole Soyinka, in one of his famous quips).

As #EndSARS peaked in end-crimes, it festered in end-blames. Even now, in its raging ugly aftermaths, no one is taking responsibility — not the irreverent youth, for the heinous carnage they had unleashed; not the nervy elders, that the intrepid Soro-Soke army (Yoruba for blare it loud) felt were beyond redemption. Moral cowardice is no monopoly of ages!

Still, police brutality, the casus belli of #EndSARS, was epochal evil that had gone on for too long. Those brutes, in the defunct FSARS, were a law onto themselves.

If they were not merry thugs-in-uniform for political hire, they were eager brutes-at-the-ready — many claim for a fee — to be unleashed by anyone, with a modicum of illicit influence.

If they were neither, FSARS cadres were blood-thirsty killers, to whom Nigerian youths were endangered species. The youths had no right, except as decreed by FSARS. They were presumed criminals until sanctified otherwise, by those brutes-in-uniform.

The youths’ phones had to be seized and combed; their fashion-style grimly vetted, and wearing dreadlocks or driving in company of peers were especial crimes, which the FSARS moral and fashion high-police must crush with all the mighty power of the Leviathan state, of which they were harsh, swaggering agents.

The irony though was that many of the fashion high-police, who the youth must see and flee, were themselves hobo-like tramps bearing arms; clad in no particular outfit.

It was, therefore, only a matter of time before something gave — and it did. Enter, the #EndSARS protests. It was “Soro-Soke” ire against the quiescent, conspiratorial, if not outright criminal “Gbenu-Dake” (see-no-evil, know-no-evil) generation!

Still, no sooner had the glorious youth protests hit the streets, like blooming flowers in awesome spring, than troubling signs began to seep through. The superb organization was beautiful, with the thoughtful logistics on fund-raising, security, feeding, medicare and transparency — all hitherto strange to Nigeria’s protest milieu.

But that organizational savvy was matched with little pin-point thinking: in tactical retreats and strategic exits, all in seamless flow, the very hallmarks of rational endgames.

So, when the protesters were themselves stunned at how fast the government granted their initial requests — scrap FSARS — they pandered more to the boisterous media noise of praise, than engage in quiet but punishing thinking, on how not to surrender their ace; as current street kingpins, which the government would ignore at its peril.

From there and then, #EndSARS snatched folly from the rich jaws of wisdom. First, there was the arid anti-SWATT (Special Weapons and Tactics Team) campaign. SWATT was IGP’s proposed unit to replace FSARS.

Pray, how can you flatly decree, as evil, a body you never saw perform? Sympathizers — and that included regnant voices in the media — chirped you couldn’t really trust the government; and that SWATT could well be FSARS in another skin. That could be true, though the government would appear open enough on its SWATT agenda, since violent criminals, which FSARS was created to checkmate, wouldn’t take a breather.

But the #EndSWATT mini-campaign continued. Then, came a rash of political demands which, to the nervy government, smelt like an illicit bid at regime change. Then, came the ill-advised seizure and blockage of inter-city expressways and critical intra-city arteries; and conversion of these roads to revolutionary kitchens to feed angry and hungry protesters.

These were the slew of protester-impunity that led the protests astray; and welcomed the latter-day hoodlums that replaced #EndSARS earlier civility with untold barbarity, that cost lives, limbs and choice property.

It was not quite the hoped-for endgame. But no thanks to a surfeit of brazen lies and scalding hate, all wilfully spewed through the ubiquitous social media, what promised a spring of hope in Nigerian public protests ended a winter of despair.

#EndSARS — indeed the best and worst of times!

Post-script: As this piece was being concluded, news came wafting of #EndSARS-2 . That straightaway echoed that famous Karl Marx quip: history repeats itself, first as tragedy, then as farce.