By Sam Omatseye

It was a war without arms. Eyes did not see nor did ears hear it. It came like a thief in the night but it struck without the vanity of self-announcement. You saw a body bag, or an asthmatic quiver before you knew it. When it killed, it was without guns or machetes or fist pumps. It had a touch-and-go effect. Not all fell by its sword, but most who felt it saw the abyss. When they survived, they thrilled to a new era of free air. It was a second chance, a sort of surreal new paradise to live again.

It began in China, and then invaded Europe. America, their America fell in spite of the best health care system and armory history ever knew. Then it came here.

We had fear and trembling, all cloaked in denial. Most Nigerians, Muslims, Christians, atheists waxed Biblical: “It is not our portion.” Until an Italian ported it home.

The borders were still open. Planes flew in from China, Europe and America, bearing virus with them. No one, not in the states, or in the centre felt the pulse. No Governor, or president, or minister or cleric anticipated or knew how to respond.

Cometh the disease, cometh the hero. The Governor of Lagos, thin, boyish, with the charisma for the moment, had addressed citizens of Lagos ahead, undertaking tours of facilities, including special centres and nurses, and also making a humble flourish of the coming greeting mode sans handshakes and hugs.

He knew his city, and the sprawl of interlocking densities and population. Many traders, many breathing into each other, touching each other, backslapping, backstabbing, chugging and hugging. It is a city of a million droplets.

Where Lagos goes, so goes Nigeria.

He became the lone voice in the country, energizing all to hope and caution simultaneously. Wear face mask, don’t party, no hugs, wash your hands, social distance, sanitise. Shut down. A paralysis of caution gripped the state.

The centre followed his lead, so did other states. We know it might have been worse, but the man saw the moment of salvation and acted. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu became the top martial, a healing minister in a field of fear and unease.

For his show of initiative, daring and facility for action in a pandemic, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is The Nation’s Person of the Year.

He did not save all but he turned on the tonic that led to the airport closures and national shutdown and averted many opened coffins and shed tears and homes with empty beds.

Tragedies followed in the country though. Nigerians began to fall, one big man after the other from a former governor to a chief of staff. Celebrity after celebrity dropped for Covid-19 to take all the glory. The common folk grew into cynics and thought it was the well-deserved rest for the preening elite.

Deities in heaven, they contended, cleared the deck for the lowly. Then rumour of death spread. So relieved were Nigerians that even the taskforce for Covid-19 retreated as Nigerians started to applaud their God, weather and some mystical content in our diet for proving the western doomsayers wrong. Some Nigerians were speaking of “during the pandemic,” as though it had been banished forever. As the year ends, we are witnessing what many see as the second wave. For irony, the man who led us with grace and aplomb through it announced the invisible visitor came calling. Even at that, he is at work urging all to not retreat to complacency.

Yet he did not work alone. A general may not wield a rifle, but the soldiers on the frontlines face crossfires. The health workers, doctors, nurses, their assistants, all in their moon wears. They saw the living, the weak, the febrile, the respiratory quakes and quirks, the big man gasping, the expiring wife looking limp at the husband, the husband who would not return home, the parent who had said the final goodbye. Also the happy moments, the climb out of the abyss, the smile, the relief, a supernova day, a resurrection of sorts. The workers were the many unsung, unseen soldiers of the year. They are the first runner-up.

The second runner-ups are the EndSars Protesters. In spite of the Pandemic, they trooped to the streets. They were the young who spoke flawless English, who studied their society and knew the future they wanted. The trigger was police brutality, a brutish aspect of the Nigerian society that seemed to happen without address. Police men who rape, who rob, who maim and kill, and who got away with it. The streets rebounded with words and defiance. It became a platform for grievances against social injustice in the land. They nudged the conscience of power, even made them fear and think. They thought about their demands. Here again, Governor Sanwo-Olu was a central figure, interacting with the youths, disdaining fear, parrying ‘pure water’ sachets, and even becoming their courier to the president. But it was the same protests that broke down when they failed to rally behind a leader, and allowed the flair and nobility of their movement fall to gate-crashing hoodlums. They were distinguished from the original protesters because the hoodlums could not utter a proper sentence, and they lacked the finesse or the refinement of the early days. It must be said, though, that the original protesters were guilty of overreach in blocking streets and stopping honest workers from going to work.

But the matter came to a head in riots, police killings, bonfires and arson, and looting of a scale not seen in this country. It also led to the Lekki Shooting incident. Some called it massacre without matching that claim with figures. Did any die? Two persons have been identified so far, but beyond that it is still speculations. Claims have come up, but evidence of persons must be priority over sentiment. So to obviate claims and counter-claims, Gov. Sanwo-Olu set up a panel for transparent inquiry. It is all about evidence, not claims. Lawyers, journalists, elders even protesters are part of the panel. The Governor has kept mum while awaiting the panel, to prove where the army erred and who killed who and whether those who assert can prove.

This package also contains other categories like Business persons of the year about two cutting-edge young entrepreneurs. We also present the public servant of the year, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, the intrepid governor who engaged his people and emerged with nine lives, a matador in a democracy. We also have such other categories as sports person of the year, entertainer of the year, controversy of the year, issue of the year. But we have novel awards like pugilist of the year between Minister Godswill Akpabio and Joy Nunieh as well as slogan of the year, Soro Soke.

All the categories reflect the dynamic of human foibles and triumph, a nation in the ferment of its compulsions, it hopes and despairs and curmudgeonly holding on to the future.