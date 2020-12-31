Peter Obi at the Presidential Election Petition Panel in Abuja on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. PHOTOS: Sodiq Adelakun/ Channels TV

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to stop celebrating people who loot the nation’s resources.

Obi who featured as a guest on Channels Television’s special end of the year programme on Thursday stressed the need for true democracy in the country.

He said, “I still blame the people who watch the sharing (of loots) go on and celebrate criminality. The people continue to praise those who steal money; they give them awards and titles.”

“We need to practice genuine democracy. It is not just the political class, but the people as well. People need to be part of this change.

“People are complacent. The people think you can leave it in the hands of the politicians; they have to demand that the right things happen,” the former governor added.

According to him, the actions of the politicians affect Nigerians directly and they must be committed that the right people are voted into office.

Looking For What To Grab

Obi, who was the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, decried that there were incompetent people who lacked the necessary capacity elected into political offices.

He attributed this to the present situation in which the country has found itself, stressing that the way to address the issue was to ensure Nigerians do the right thing and vote competent people into political offices.

“You saw the Financial Times publication saying we are a failed state, and you have to agree with them if you look at the state of the country; look at what happened in Katsina, what happened in Imo, where a Catholic priest was kidnapped. I can go on and on.

“We have become the highest in drug prevalence. We have overtaken India in under-five mortality. So, it affects the people,” the former vice presidential candidate said.

He added, “Our country is not productive, that is why our economy is not growing. While other nations are working hard to pull themselves out of poverty, ours are going the other way round. Everybody is looking for what to grab out of the system.”