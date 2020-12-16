Lola Omotayo-Okoye, the wife of popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, has lost her dad. The heartbroken mother of two took to her Instagram account to announce the death of her dad.

Although she didn’t reveal the cause of his death, she however revealed that her dad died earlier on Wednesday (today). She wrote, “In the early hours of this morning, I received some very sad news that brought my family’s world to a grinding halt.

“My darling Papa’s passing has hit us all very hard, and while we know that he is in a better place, the truth is that, there is no easy way to handle the grief that comes with the loss of a loved one.”

Despite the sadness she feels, Lola Omotayo-Okoye stated that she will be comforted by the fond memories she has of her dad.

“However, what we can do, is be comforted in the memories he has blessed us with, keeping our hearts set on the wonderful person that Papa was; the wonderful, kind and generous person he will always be to us and to the many lives he touched with his time here on earth.

My family and I would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love that you have shown us in this difficult time.”Your support and kindness have warmed my heart to the core, and I cannot express with words how much it means to my family and myself. Thank you.

We love you Papa. It hurts badly. And while we will miss you desperately, we know we have been truly blessed to have had a husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather like you. Till we meet again to part no more. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH 16122020,” she wrote. Lola Omotayo is mixed race. While her dad is Nigerian, from the Yoruba speaking tribe, her mum is from Europe.

