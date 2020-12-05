Our Reporter

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has a new Vice-Chancellor: he is Professor Olufemi Peters.

Peters, a Professor of Chemistry, according to a statement by NOUN’s Director, Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Sheme, emerged after beating six other candidates to clinch the coveted seat in a keenly contested race at the nation’s only single-mode Open and Distance Learning, ODL institution.

The new VC, 64, takes over the reins from the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdalla Uba Adamu, whose five-year single tenure elapses on 10th February 2021.

“Professor Peters, a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, boasts an impressive track record of academic excellence spanning three decades, including many competencies in the area of ODL,” the statement said.

“The newly elected VC, who is of Ogun state origin, holds a Bachelor’s degree (Second Class Upper) in Chemistry from University of Ibadan (1979), a Masters’ degree in Polymer Science and Technology from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, (1982) and a PhD (Degradation and Stabilisation in Polymers) from Victoria University of Manchester, Institute of Science and Technology (1988), United Kingdom,” it added.

It read further: “He has over 60 published works, 44 of which are Journal articles, and the remaining are peer reviewed published proceedings and technical reports in the fields of chemistry, polymer science and technology, agriculture and in ODL in peer-reviewed international and local journals.

“Owner of a Google scholar index of 8, the newly elected VC has supervised a total of 16 postgraduate students, seven of whom were doctoral candidates (four of whom are now professors).

“He has contributed to scientific innovations by co-designing and constructing a locally made (made-in-Nigeria) 600 Gloss-metre for determining gloss levels of surfaces, including that of the human skin, and, by leading the team that patented a diatomaceous earth (DE), non-toxic grain-protectant, trademarked NSPRIDUST® which can protect stored agricultural grains for 16 months.

“Professor Peters is a member of the Chemical Society of Nigeria (CSN) and a Fellow of the Society as well. Aside from having been a member of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (2007), he is also a member of other professional bodies: The Polymer Institute of Nigeria (PIN); the African Council for Distance Education (ACDE); the Materials Science & Technology Society of Nigeria (MSN), and the Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria (IPAN).