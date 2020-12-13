Petr Cech



Petr Cech is most likely to play for Chelsea’s reserve team against Tottenham on Monday, a year and a half after his retirement, his Czech agent Sport Invest said Sunday.

“He will play unless something unexpected happens,” said Sport Invest spokesman Pavel Pillar.

Chelsea’s technical director since his retirement in May 2019, Cech was registered in the Blues’ Premier League squad in October as a precaution in case coronavirus restrictions hit coach Frank Lampard’s goalkeeper options.

“I am an emergency solution in any case, but I’m ready,” Cech said in a statement.

The 38-year-old former Chelsea and Arsenal player and Czech Republic international played his last game against Chelsea for Arsenal in the Europa League final in May 2019.

Having returned to Stamford Bridge in an executive role following his retirement, Cech has kept himself fit by playing for local ice hockey side Guildford Phoenix as a goaltender.

“I haven’t played a game since the Europa League final… so playing one is an advantage for me as I’ll be better prepared in case I have to play for the A-team,” Cech said.

“This is one of the moments in the season at which my involvement in the training process has been aimed,” added Cech, who had managed a record-high 202 clean sheets in his 15 seasons in the Premier League.

“Lucas Bergstrom, the young ‘keeper (of the Chelsea reserve team), played for the U18 team on Saturday and we don’t want to risk an injury if he plays two games within 48 hours.”

“Karlo Ziger is in the A-team bubble and since we’re playing at Wolverhampton on Tuesday, we don’t want to take him out because he wouldn’t get a Covid test necessary for him to return in time,” added Cech.

