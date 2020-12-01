Petrol bombs, in the early hours of Tuesday, December 1, were hurled at a Hong Kong police recreation club in Mongkok, a rare occurrence since Beijing authorities imposed a national security law. Mongkok experienced several clashes during last year’s democratic protest that rocked the country.

The police reported that they got a report of three men in black apparels throwing the petrol bombs into the car park of the Police Sports and Recreation Club.

While damages were not reported, local media photos showed that the front of a truck was burned out.

At a distance not far from the club, the police arrested an 18-year-old man in possession of a pepper spray, however, they could not establish if he was a suspect. The Hong Kong Protest Hong Kong faced seven straight months of violent rallies in 2019, with protesters calling for democracy and greater police accountability. While the police fired thousands of rounds of tear gas and rubber bullets to repel protesters, militant protesters resorted to rocks and petrol bombs with police stations often targeted, AFP reports. The protests soon faded out with mass arrests and the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Beijing then imposed a security law that outlaws calls for greater autonomy or independence, with attacks on police are being regarded as terrorism and punishable by sentences of 10 years to life in prison. Most of those arrested under the new law are being investigated or prosecuted for things they have said, not violent crimes and according to Beijing, the law has restored stability. The first person charged under the new law was a man who allegedly drove a motorbike into police while flying an independence flag and he is being prosecuted for two new security crimes including secession and terrorism. However, critics have continued to emphasize that the law has eviscerated the freedoms and autonomy China promised Hong Kong after its handover from colonial ruler Britain in 1997.

