Pfizer Inc and BioNTech have applied to the European drugs regulator for conditional authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine, according to sources, following similar steps in the United States and Britain, the companies said on Tuesday.

The application came weeks after the drug maker projected promising result in phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine, sharing joy over a 90 percent victory in the war against growing respiratory illness.

The company has previously sought the United States on Nov. 20, taking them a step closer to launching their vaccine for public use.

In their pursuit of a European launch, potentially this year, the partners are neck-and-neck with rival Moderna, which said on Monday it would ask the EU regulator to recommend conditional approval for its shot, as Reuters reported.

The British government said last week that the U.S.-German partners had reported the data from their clinical trials to the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the report further wrote.

(www.newnow.co.uk)