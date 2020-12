Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, Kebbi State Governor Senn Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, Imo State Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma and Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun during a virtual All Progressive Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held at the Council Chambers Statehouse, Abuja.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the tenure of the caretaker committee by six months.

The committee also dissolved all party organs at polling units, wards, local governments, states and zonal levels and such members to constitute caretaker committees.