(FILE) Former PDP spokesman, Mr Olisa Metuh, at the Federal High Court in Abuja on February 25, 2020. Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, has been released from prison after about 10 months of serving a jail term.

Pictures of Mr Metuh, leaving the Nigerian Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje in Abuja, the nation’s capital, were shared on Twitter by a PDP chieftain, Mr Ayodele Fayose.

Fayose, who is the immediate past governor of Ekiti State, congratulated the former spokesman for the opposition party, saying, “Welcome back home Olisa Metuh, tough time don’t last…”

PDP spokesman, Olisa Mutuh, leaves the Nigerian Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje in Abuja on December 24, 2020. Photo: Twitter- @GovAyoFayose

Metuh was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), along with his company Destra Investment Limited, before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

He was charged with seven counts of illegally receiving monies to the tune of N400 million from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), under Colonel Sambo Dasuki.

On February 25, 2020, Justice Abang convicted and sentenced the former PDP spokesman to seven years imprisonment.

Dissatisfied with the decision of the court, Metah approached the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal with an application seeking to set aside the ruling of the lower court.

PDP spokesman, Olisa Mutuh, poses with officials at the Nigerian Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje in Abuja on December 24, 2020. Photo: Twitter- @GovAyoFayose

In his argument, he alleged among others that the trial Judge was biased and failed to accord him a fair hearing.

About 10 months after the judgement of the Federal High Court, the appellate court agreed with the appellant that the trial judge was biased and quashed the judgement.

In its judgement delivered on Wednesday last week, the panel of three justices, led by Justice Stephen Adah, ordered a retrial of the case.

After reviewing the judgement of the appellate court, the EFCC said it would approach the Supreme Court to challenge it.

A week after the appellate court delivered the judgement, Metuh was released from the correctional facility in Kuje, Abuja.