The Federal Government has asked Nigerians to embrace gas as an alternative to fuel.

President Muhammadu Buhari made this call on Tuesday during the unveiling of the National Gas Expansion Programme and National Autogas Roll-out Initiative

He said, “I encourage everyone to embrace gas in form of LPG, CNG and LNG as an alternative fuel for autos and other prime-movers.”

Also, he added that the Minister of State Petroleum Resources has been directed to commence the process of hand over of mass transit buses to Organized Labour as part of FG’s pledge to continue providing the support that will ease the transportation challenges Nigerians are facing.

The National Gas Expansion Programme involves the conversion of fuel-powered cars, generators from petrol to gas. It is aimed at deepening domestic usage of netural gas in its various forms.

The programme is expected to extend operations to all states of the Federation.

