By Samuel Oamen

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty Powers has welcomed a baby boy.

The excited mother who shared her baby bump photos on Instagram, stated that her “son made her a mother again, gave her a reason to love and to be happy again.”

Gifty also hinted on welcoming her son in September with the hashtag #Septemberboy.

Elated gifty wrote on her Instagram post

Dear Son, words can not express how much in love I am with you.


You made me a mother again, you gave me a reason to love and to be happy again.


You mean a lot to me and I will never stop loving you, Son.

I love you beyond words and we are proud to have you as a beloved Son, little brother and grandson.


Merry Christmas from my son and i.


Love Mom.

****Alisha’s little brother.


who could ever imagine that my 3 years old daughter would become a big sister. This life.


#motherOf2


#Girl&Boy


#SeptemberBoy

