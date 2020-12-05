Daily News PHOTOS: Groundbreaking ceremony of TY Buratai International Golf Resort Club By Temisan Amoye 4 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 2 Pic.23. From left: Commandant, Training and Doctrine Command, Minna, Niger State, Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Tarfa; retired Maj.-Gen. David Amedu; Captain of Tukur Yusufu Buratai International Golf Resort and Country Club, Brig.-Gen. Adekunle Ariyibi; Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Tukur Buratai; and the Chairman of the Club, Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, during the Ground Breaking Ceremony of Tukur Yusufu Buratai International Golf Resort and Country Club in Abuja on Saturday (5/12/20). Anthony Alabi/NAN Pic.22. Chief of Army Staff, Lt. – Gen. Tukur Buratai (2nd L), inaugurating the kick-off of Tukur Yusufu Buratai International Golf Resort and Country Club during the Ground Breaking Ceremony of in Abuja on Saturday (5/12/20). Anthony Alabi/NAN Pic.21. Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Tukur Buratai (M), Laying Blocks during the Ground Breaking Ceremony of T Y Buratai International Golf Resort and Country Club in Abuja on Saturday (5/12/20). Anthony Alabi/NAN ALSO READ: Zabarmari massacre: Group asks Buhari to sack service chiefs Pic.26. Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Tukur Buratai (L), with the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, during the tour of Tukur Yusufu Buratai International Golf Resort and Country Club by the COAS at the groundbreaking ceremony of the club in Abuja on Saturday (5/12/20). Anthony Alabi/NAN Pic.25. Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Tukur Buratai, officially teeing-off to declare the Chief of Army Staff Professional and Amateur competition open at the Tukur Yusufu Buratai International Golf Resort and Country Club in Abuja on Saturday (5/12/20). Anthony Alabi/NAN ALSO READ: Buratai warns generals against coup Pic.24. From left: representative of President of Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Alhaji Mohammed Baba Abdullahi; retired Maj.-Gen. David Amedu; Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Tukur Buratai; and the Chairman of the Club, Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, looking at the Prototype of the Clubhouse, during the Ground Breaking Ceremony of Tukur Yusufu Buratai International Golf Resort and Country Club in Abuja on Saturday (5/12/20). Anthony Alabi/NAN Vanguard News Nigeria Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments