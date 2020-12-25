Salah plays for Liverpool in the English Premier League. Photo: [email protected]

Nigerian footballers have joined players like Argentine maestro, Lionel Messi, Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo, Egyptian forward, Mohamed Salah and others to mark this year’s Christmas celebrations.

Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo shared photos of herself, and children, while on holiday with the Barcelona forward in his home country.

“We wish you a Merry Christmas!! Full of love, health and happiness,” Messi’s archrival, Ronaldo tweeted alongside a photo of his family.

We wish you a Merry Christmas!! Full of love, health and happiness🎅🏻🎄❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xpb7wu2kmU — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 24, 2020

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was among Nigerian players who took to various social media platform to share photos of themselves and family celebrating the birth of Christ.

“Merry Christmas, “the U-17 World Cup winner wrote alongside a photo of himself, wife and children he shared on Instagram, Friday morning.

Everton star, Alex Iwobi equally shared photos of himself, mother, father and sister on his Instagram handle on Thursday evening.

Other Nigerian players like Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo, and Shehu Abdullahi and several African stars such as Salah, Gervinho, Yaya Toure, to name a few, also marked the holiday period in style as seen below: