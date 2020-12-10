Acting INEC Chairman, Air Vice Marshal Ahmed Mu’azu. Retired (L) handing over to the Chairman INEC Chairman Prof Muhmood Yakubu during the handing over ceremony in Abuja…on Thursday.. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun

Professor Mahmood Yakubu has resumed as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a second term.

His resumption comes after his appointment was confirmed by the Senate and was on Wednesday sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

His appointment and confirmation make him the first chairman of the commission to run a second term in office since 1999.

The Acting Chairman, Air Vice-Marshal Muazu, handled the affairs of the commission for a month while Professor Mahmood was waiting for his confirmation.