The Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority(KASUPDA) has demolished a hotel billed to host a sex party in the city, citing a violation of COVID-19 protocols.

“KASUPDA have demolished Asher Hotel in Barnawa Kaduna South. Asher Hotel was the proposed venue for the Kaduna Sex Party, the hotel was also caught contravening the Covid-19 guidelines of the state,” the agency tweeted on its official handle on Thursday evening.

The agency which also posted photos of the demolition exercise vowed that it “will not hesitate to demolish properties used for such [an] immoral act.”

