Hundreds of physically-challenged people from various local governments of Oyo State protested at the state secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan, to express their displeasure over alleged marginalisation.

The protesters accused the state’s Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) of not giving them enough opportunities during the recent job recruitment by the commission.

The protest, which took place on Monday, led to blockage of roads and motorists were stranded in Agodi areas.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that after waiting for hours, many individuals tried using alternative routes to their destinations.

The protesters said despite the promise by Governor Seyi Makinde that they will get 350 slots, their members were given 149 slots.

In reaction to the protest, the state TESCOM chairman, Akinade Alamu, in a statement, said he has set up a committee to look into the physically challenged marginalisation allegations.

Over the years, the physically challenged have raised alarm over being discriminated against but federal and state governments have taken various steps to address the needs of persons with disabilities.

In 2019, the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 was ractified and it frowns at stigma, discrimination, and barriers to accessing basic social services and economic opportunities against physically challenged.