Following the selection of successful candidates for the Oyo State Teaching Service Commission, a large number of physically challenged persons from the 33 Local Government Areas of the State, on Monday, blocked the roads leading to the State Government Secretariat in Ibadan.

The protesters, said to be in their scores, were demanding more slots in the non-teaching arm of the state’s Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

According to the physically challenged persons, after a majority of them had applied for the non-teaching staff role at TESCOM, a large number of them were indiscriminately disqualified.

It was gathered that out of the thousands of candidates that sat for the TESCOM qualifying exams, only 7,000 were said to have qualified for the non-teaching position. According to reports, out of the 7000 successful candidates, only 149 physically challenged persons were shortlisted.

The protesters, while demanding for more slots, called on Governor Seyi Makinde to intervene.

One of the protesters, Adegbuyi Adekunle who spoke to Vanguard, said: “We are protesting because of the TESCOM appointment, the non-teaching job.”

“Most of our people were not given the appointment. Instead of giving to our people, the disabled, the able people have taken over.”

“They are supposed to give us 5 per cent; that is 350. They gave us 149 instead of 350. That is the reason we are here. We want the Governor to prevail. We want the Governor to intervene.”

