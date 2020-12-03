All roads lead to the famous Hussey College in Warri, Delta State tomorrow as eminent personalities are set to be on ground for the ceremonial handing-over of a number of brand-new sporting facilities and blocks of classrooms to the school by one of its proud products, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick.

Pinnick, in his second term as President of the Nigeria Football Federation, a former 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football and presently Member of the Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions is presenting the facilities to his Alma Mater as part of his Golden Jubilee anniversary celebrations, and as a way of strongly galvanising the interest of the school’s present-day students in sports.

“Hussey College has an intimidating pedigree when it comes to sports. The school has produced a long list of the nation’s real icons in football and other sports, as well as juggernauts in other fields of human endeavour. I am proud to be able to do something for this great institution.

“On Friday, I will be presenting to the school a new football field with a sitting pavilion that has plastic seats, as well as a new volleyball court and two fully –furnished blocks of classrooms,” Pinnick said.

In addition, Pinnick will also be presenting to the school authorities four sets of Hussey College customized football jerseys and balls, as well as four sets of volleyball jerseys and balls.