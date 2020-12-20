By Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

The ward head of Jenta Adamu, Da Kabala Bako Gode, has decried the absence of federal and state government presence in the area of providing basic social amenities to residents, who are mostly civil servants in the state and federal government sectors.

The ward head, lamented the lack of accessible road network, drinking water and police outpost, considering the high rate of occultism, rape and other crimes going on.

Kabala made this known during a peace rally organised by youths of the communities to draw attention of the government to the incessant accidents occasioned by trucks plying the area around Polo roundabout which has claimed several lives and rendered many incapacitated.

According to him, “As communities, we are always mourning our loved ones because the road is no longer safe, and people are trapped and killed, while the government neglected them completely out of the scheme of things.”

He disclosed that with the rising cases of insecurity and the state of neglect of the Jenta Adamu road network, it is easy for criminals to escape after committing heinous crimes.

Gode lamented that Jenta Adamu is attached to a federal road but government has refused to focus her attention on it, causing hoodlums to hijack and terrorise the communities at will.

He appealed to the Plateau State government to as a matter of urgency, create alternative routes or parks for heavy vehicles and by restricting their movement until midnight to help reduce constant accidents around the polo roundabout at the heart of the city.

Kabala Gode noted that Jenta Adamu, Kabong and Angwan-Suya Communities in Jos-North Local Government Area of the state are blaming the Governor Bako Lalong administration for total neglect of the area, despite the huge votes he garnered in the area.

The community leader therefore called on Governor Lalong to come to their aid as quickly as possible, as his people are beginning to regret queuing behind him during the election.