A file photos of Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Director of Press and Publicity to the governor, Dr Makut Macham, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He explained that the governor took the test along with members of his family while his result came out positive but that of others were negative.

Although Governor Lalong is said to be asymptomatic, he has gone into isolation while the samples of his close aides have also been collected for testing.

“As a result, the governor will henceforth work from home during the period of treatment. All state matters requiring the governor’s physical presence will be handled by the deputy governor,” the statement said.

It added, “The governor uses the opportunity to urge all citizens of Plateau State to observe all COVID-19 protocols as the pandemic is still prevalent.

“He advises citizens to apply all precautionary measures, especially during the festive period by avoiding large gatherings, using facemasks, washing hands with soap and water and adhering to personal hygiene measures.“