By Kolade Adeyemi,Jos

The authorities of Langtang North and Langtang South Local Governments of Plateau State are protesting alleged sidelining by the military in the burial arrangement for former Defence Minister, General Domkat Bali.

Bali, until his death on December 5, was the Ponzhi Tarok,a first class chief and President Langtang Joint Traditional Council.

The Tarok people are found largely in the two local government areas.

Addressing newsmen at the palace of Ponzhi Tarok, Langtang North LG Chairman Joshua Ubandoma Laven and Langtang South LG chairman Nimchak Rims, warned the military against disrespecting the culture and tradition of the Tarok people.

They said that while the people were not against the military giving the deceased all the honour he deserves, it is mandatory that his community should perform all the necessary traditional rites for him.

Anything short of that, they said, would be resisted.

Ubandoma appealed to the state and federal governments to intervene to avert trouble.

Ubandoma said the chief priests of Tarok land who do not “come out anyhow” came out in a large number from the hills and marched to the palace of the Ponzhi Taroh to register their displeasure over alleged subversion of their custom and tradition.

Some of the priests vowed to resist any attempt by the military to desecrate their age long tradition and custom.

Also speaking, the acting Ponzhi Tarok, who is also the Ponzhi Zinni HRH Nimnan Langnim, said the people’s right to carry out the necessary traditional rites for the deceased must be respected.