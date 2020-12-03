From Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Mr. Chris Hassan, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Plateau South senatorial by-election, scheduled for Saturday in six local governments.

Hassan, who addressed a world press conference yesterday in Jos, said

the APC candidate, Prof. Nora Daduut, should be disqualified from participating in the poll following her inability to obtain the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) and because she has not contributed to the progress of grassroots politics.

“We observe with displeasure that the APC is planning to bring thugs from Jos North Local Government to enable it rig the election or use money to buy votes.”

The chairman hoped that the PDP would win the poll, considering its campaign strategy.

He said the party has passed a vote of confidence in its candidate, George Daika, a seasonal politician whose contributions cannot be ignored.

“This is why the PDP brought him on board. He is an experienced politician in legislative business. We support someone with credibility.”

Hassan said for the Governor Simon Lalong administration to renege on paying workers N30,000.00 minimum wage is bad.

APC state Chairman Latep Dabang dismissed the allegations, describing them as the ranting of a drowning party and a figment of its imagination.

“I want to declare that Prof. Dadu’ut has been a member of the APC since 2014. I have a register of all party faithful. This is just political propaganda and mischief to discourage our supporters. She is 153 on the register list from her ward. She is an active member of the APC. PDP is just dissipating its energy in vain.

“The party cannot make headway in Plateau South because this is the senatorial district of Governor Lalong, House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Idris Maje, Minister of Women Affairs Mrs. Pauline Tallen and a host of others. They should forget the election. PDP cannot win in Plateau South,” he said.