Two of the country’s representatives in the Africa’s inter-club competitions, Plateau United and Kano Pillars, were yesterday bundled out of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup in the second leg of the first preliminary round played in Tanzania and Kaduna respectively.

Plateau United, playing away in the second leg of the competition, were held to a goalless draw by the Simba FC of Tanzania at the Dares Salaam National Stadium despite the team expressing optimism to revenge their 0-1 home loss to their opponent in yesterday’s fixture.

The Nigeria Professional Football League defending champion now has the consolation of competing in the lower ranked CAF Confederation Cup after exiting the Champions League.

In Kaduna, the hope of Kano Pillars upturning the 1-3 deficit result suffered in the hands of ASC Jaraaf a week ago, however, turned a mirage, as the team also played a barren draw.

Today, at the Port Harcourt Stadium, the country’s second flag bearer in the CAF Confederation Cup, Rivers United, would be hoping to overturn a 1-2 deficit they received in the hands of the Futuro Kings of Equatorial Guinea a week ago. Just a goal will put them through to the second round of the competition.

The Peoples Elephant of Aba, Enyimba competing in the CAF Champions League competition are expected to book a place to the next round at the Aba Township Stadium, smarting from their 1-0 away victory against the Rahimo of Burkina Faso in the first leg.