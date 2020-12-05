Breaking News

Plateau Utd, Kano Pillars Crash Out Of Continental Cups

Plateau United crashed out of the CAF Champions League on December 5, 2020.
Nigeria’s Plateau United on Saturday crashed out of the CAF Champions League after playing a goalless draw with Simba Sports Club of Tanzania.

Plateau United had lost the first leg at home 1-0 to the Tanzanian club.

Kano Pillars suffered a similar fate in the CAF Confederation Cup after failing to overturn a first-leg deficit against A.S.C Jaraaf of Senegal.

The ‘Sai Masu Gida’ as they are fondly called by their fans played a goalless draw at home and lost out 3-1 on aggregate.


