Our Reporter

A fresh controversy has engulfed the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria just as the incumbent President, Pretty Okafor, ended a legal battle.

Days after the recent judgement by the National Industrial Court, Ibadan, which gave Okafor mandate to remain in office until 2024 as PMAN President, he’s faced with a fresh suit.

This time, Okafor is being sued by a former President of the association, Dr. Tee Mac Omatsola Iseli for slander.

The renowned musician and flutist, Tee Mac sued Okafor for defamation of character.

Tee Mac, is asking the court, to award him One hundred million naira(N100M) as damages suffered in the “falsehood” perpetrated against him by Pretty Okafor.

Pretty had recently alleged that Tee Mac and others, sold a landed property of the PMAN in Abuja. He also alleged that Tee Mac was a fugitive to the law for jumping bail.

In a recent interview, Pretty had alleged that: “Tee Mac and Orits Wiliki were handcuffed to Abuja and made to appear before police over PMAN land sold by them. They were kept in the cell. Tee Mac jumped bail.”

Speaking on his case against Pretty, in Suit No. ID/ARD/1627/2020, Tee Mac wrote on his Facebook page: “Everybody is aware of the antecedents of the PMAN’s issues, personalised by the self styled factional leader of the Performing Musician Employers Association PMAN in the person of Pretty Okafor, who has made it his pastime over the last 5 years to drag my name in the mud for cheap popularity, knowing he continually lied about the PMAN land matter.

“After presenting the evidence with the original documents and a legal search report done by the Federal Capital Territory Administration that the land (an offer of Statutory Right of Occupancy, not a certificate of Occupancy) to the court.

“Pretty Okafor continued to give false statement to blogs and newspapers. No, I said enough of that. I filed on Monday the 7th of December 2020 a 100,000,000.00 (one hundred million Naira) libel suit against Pretty Okafor for defamation of my character. Many publications and videos have been given to the Ikeja High Court.”

Like this: Like Loading...