Four men, who allegedly broke into an apartment and stole valuables worth N5.4 million, were, on Tuesday, arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendants, Daniel Odey, 25; Akor John, 21; Chimeh Ifoma, 20 and Chima Okpara, 34, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy, breaking in and stealing preferred against them.

The Prosecutor, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Oct. 28 at 05:30 pm at Ikeja GRA.

He said that the defendants broke into the residence of Dr Layeni Adeyemo and stole her gold and money.

“The defendants burgled the complainant’s apartment, stole a gold necklace, valued at N5 million, $400 (N152,000), £300 (N152,000) and N100,000.

“The complainant discovered that her apartment had been burgled and ransacked, and her belongings stolen.

“She reported the case to the police and the defendants were later arrested,” he told the court.

According to the prosecutor, the offences violate Sections 287, 307 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 carries three years imprisonment for stealing while Section 307 attracts seven years for breaking in.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos government.

Kubeinje, thereafter, adjourned the case till Jan. 12, 2021, for mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria