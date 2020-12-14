By Okungbowa Aiwerie, Asaba

Operatives of the police in Delta State have arrested the chairman, Patani local government council, Mr. Perez Omoun, for allegedly destroying property belonging to the Commissioner for Power and Energy, Basil Ganagana.

Omoun was alleged to have destroyed several vehicles and the main gate into the home of Basil Ganagana in Asaba, the state capital.

It was gathered that the incident which occurred Sunday created panic among residents of the area.

The Nation learnt that policemen drafted from the GRA Division brought the situation under control.

Ganagana, who hails from Patani LGA, is a former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly.

It was learnt that the attack on the home of the commissioner left a driver attached to the commissioner injured.

Mr. Omoun was arrested by policemen from GRA Divisional Police Asaba after breaking into the private residence of the commissioner on Sunday morning with his Lexus SUV.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “After pulling down the gate of the commissioner’s home, he started vandalising his cars, that of his wife and other vehicles parked inside the compound when he could not gain access to the commissioner’s bedroom.”

It was gathered that the Patani council chairman was angry after leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the LGA declined to support his re-election bid for the forthcoming local government elections slated for March 6, 2021.

The Nation gathered that Patani PDP leaders and the ex-speaker are alleged to be supporting another aspirant to clinch ticket of the party.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the arrest of the council chairman.

Onovwakpoyeya said the command was already investigating the attack, adding that Omoun may be charged to court for malicious damage.