Dare devil kidnappers who have successfully operated unhindered along the Kaduna-Abuja road, a road that links Northwest States to the nation’s seat of power, robbing, kidnapping and killing travelers, today met their water loo.

While some members of the notorious gang and the ring leaders of the kidnappers were apprehended, others were gunned down and their cache of ammunition seized by men of the Nigeria Police Force led by deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari of the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team (IGP-IRT).

Over the past few years, the Kaduna-Abuja road gradually assumed the status of one of the most dreaded roads in Nigeria. Kidnappers stopped motorists, travelers at will, kidnapped them and kill those who attempt to escape.

So many lives have been lost to these kidnappers that many travelers now dread to travel using the road. Nigerians have in the past repeatedly called on authorities to bring to an end the abduction of helpless passengers happening on daily basis on that road by kidnappers.

Although, there have been some deployments of anti-robbery squads in some strategic position which allayed fears among the people, overall, their presence has failed to checkmate the activities of kidnappers.

Just about two weeks ago, December 10th to be precise, 16 travelers were killed by unknown gunmen along Abuja-Kaduna expressway. The traders were on their way back to Kano from a business trip and were travelling in a private vehicle when they met their untimely death.

So shocking was the news of their death that Governor Abdullah Umar Ganduje of Kano State, rained curses on the killers of the travelers.

A week after, the Kaduna State Government announced that five people were kidnapped in an attack on commuters along Abuja-Kaduna highway while two people were killed during the attack.

But with this recent operation of the police, arresting and disarming the kidnappers, there may perhaps be hope that soon the Abuja-Kaduna road will no longer be seen as a hot bed of kidnappers.



Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari and his team of men that led the operation that apprehended the kidnappers

Like this: Like Loading...