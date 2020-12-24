The Ogun State Police Command has arrested five residents of the state for allegedly killing two people named Memunat Akinde and Ibikunle Ajose.

The arrested fellows are Okediran Monsuru, Ajaoba Monday, Akewusola Wajud, Nupo Pona and Dasu Sunday.

They were accused of killing Mrs Akinde and Mr Ajose around Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state on October 1, 2020.

The family of the deceased complained about the sudden disappearance of their loved ones to the police, and an investigation was launched.

The state police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement said the case was handled by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department of the police.

“The case was later transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, who gave the team a marching order to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the two within the shortest possible period.”

“The team there and then embarked on an intelligence and technical-based investigation and the efforts paid off when one of the suspects, Okediran Monsuru, was traced to Badagry and apprehended.”

“His arrest led to the apprehension of three others, Ajaoba Monday, Akewusola Wajud and Nupo Pona.”

He said the four that were first arrested confessed that they were working for a notorious land-grabber, whom they simply identified as Lebo.

“They stated that they accosted the victims at Abisoye village, abducted them and took them to an uncompleted building in a bushy area, tied their hands and legs, and later called their principal on the phone to inform him that they had succeeded in getting the victims.

“Having killed them, the fifth suspect, Dasu Sunday, who is an herbalist, was invited, and on his arrival, they cut the victims into pieces and loaded their parts into a sack brought by the herbalist, who took the parts away for money-making rituals.”

“The head of the woman was recovered at the herbalist’s shrine. The five suspects, Okediran Monsuru, Ajaoba Monday, Akewusola Wajud, Nupo Pona and Dasu Sunday, are all in police custody, while a serious manhunt has been launched for their fleeing principal, simply known as Lebo”, police statement read.

He disclosed that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as possible.