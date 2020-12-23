File photo of a Police patrol van.

Five suspects have been arrested in Ogun State for allegedly killing a housewife and a motorcycle rider in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday, blamed the disappearance of the victims in the Ado Odo Local Government Area of the state on the suspects.

The victims, a 45-year-old housewife and fish seller, Memunat Akinde, and a motorcyclist, Ibikunle Ajose, were said to be missing since October 1.

According to the police spokesman, the State Command was able to unravel the mystery behind their sudden disappearance, adding that the woman and the motorcyclist were killed for ritual purposes by the suspects.

“The woman who was a fish seller left her house at Idoleyin area of Ado Odo, Ota Local Government Area to a nearby market purposely to buy fish and she contracted a motorcyclist to take her to the said market. But surprisingly, both of them never returned home since them,” he said.

Following the unfortunate development, the police spokesman said the woman’s lodged a complaint at Ado-Odo Divisional Headquarters where the case was formally reported and action taken.

“The case was later transferred to the anti-kidnapping unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun who gave the team a matching order to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the two within the shortest possible period.

“The team there and then embarked on an intelligence and technical based investigation and their efforts paid off when one of the suspects, Okediran Monsuru was traced to Badagry and apprehended. His arrest led to the arrest of three others namely: Ajaoba Monday, Akewusola Wajud and Nupo Pona,” he added.