By Bose Adelaja

A herbalist Misipode Dosu who reportedly killed a hotelier Alhaji Jimoh Bello over N300,000 ritual fee has been arrested in Ogun State.

The arrest came after six months of painstaking investigation by the operatives.

Until his death, the deceased whose decomposing body was found in the booth of his Toyota Camry car on May 29, 2020, was said to be the owner of J.B Hotel located in Owode-Yewa.

The car was parked at Omo-Ilu Owotedo area, via Idiroko town where some residents who noticed it were said to have suspected a foul play when an offensive odour was oozing out of the vehicle and they subsequently reported at Idiroko Divisional Headquarters.

The Police on arrival forced the car door open only to discover the decomposing body and the case was subsequently transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation with a clear mandate to fish out the killers.

This led the CSP Femi Olabode led the team to embark on intelligence and technical based investigation which led them to arrest the herbalist who happened to be the last person seen with the deceased.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed that the deceased contracted him for a money-making ritual of which he billed him the sum of N300,000 out of which the deceased had paid him N250,000 but after some time, the deceased started pressurizing him that he has not seen any positive outcome of the ritual.

Out of fear that the deceased might report him to the Police for obtaining money from him under false pretense, he invited him to come for the final stage of the ritual at Idiroko.

On arrival, he gave him a concoction prepared with a poisonous substance to eat and the man slumped and died immediately after he ate the concoction.

The suspect there and then put the deceased in the booth of his car, drove and parked it at the place where the corpse was recovered.

Confirming the arrest, Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi The Commissioner of Police, CP Edward A. Ajogun has directed that the suspect be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction as soon as the investigation is concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria