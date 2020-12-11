Precious Igbonwelundu

FOUR suspected robbers who attacked a Lagos resident on November 5 have been arrested in Kaduna State by operatives attached to the Lagos Command.

Junior Michael (22); Pius Eko (18); Samson Yunana (22) and Daniel Yaki (19) allegedly robbed Sontochukwu Uzoahukwu, resident on Iliya Street, Bariga, and fled to Kachai Local Government of Kaduna State.

Yaki was said to be a former guard to the victim and he led the attack.

According to the police, the suspects were arrested on December 1 and dangerous weapons recovered from them.

A statement by the police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the arrest has further shown the police’ forensic skills in combating crime.

He said: “Further to the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, the Divisional Police Officer of Bariga, adopted intelligence and forensic strategies to trace the suspects to Kaduna and arrested them. They have confessed to the crime.

“Odumosu, who hailed the operatives for their professionalism and commitment, ordered the State CID to take over the case for discreet investigation and prosecution.

“He also urges the public to belief and trust in the police on cases reported.”