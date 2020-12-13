By Omeiza Ajayi

Police personnel from the Force Headquarters in Abuja have arrested and detained one Michael Ayuba of KYC Interproject Limited Abuja over allegations of persistent harassment, destruction of property, intimidation, and threat to life.

The arrest followed a petition to the Inspector General of Police, by one of the victims, Rev. Ijeoma Emeribe, who accused Ayuba of using thugs to destroy over 50 housing units of 4bedroom and 5 bedrooms terrace duplexes among other offences.

Rev. Emeribe, in the petition dated 12th October 2020 said after legally acquiring 50 hectares of land through her Company, Tenache Lounge Limited in Sabon Lugbe, a community along the airport road in Abuja, and developing same, one Michael Ayuba led thugs with bulldozers to destroy buildings on the land.

She explained further, that Ayuba having destroyed her structures also attempted to cause her grievous bodily harm, all in an attempt to scare her from the property.

While commending the IGP for making true his promise of promptly investigating and subsequently ordering the arrest of Mr. Ayuba, she called on other victims who have been disposed of either their lands or buildings to come forward as justice is in sight.

She, however, expressed optimism that with the arrest and subsequent trial of Ayuba in court, it would serve as a deterrent to others nursing the intentions to engage in such nefarious activity.

Also recounting their ordeal, other residents of the area said Ayuba had in the past deployed several tactics including using Police and thugs to intimidate residents so as to force them out of their properties.

Barrister Igwe Ugochukwu, a resident of the area said Ayuba goes around with both thugs and some Policemen to harass and intimidate residents of the area, forcing people off their lands.

“Sometime in 2019, some people led by one Micheal Ayuba, came with bulldozer cleared the whole area destroying people’s property. After a series of enquires, we got to know that he is the owner of KYC Interproject Limited. His estate is quite a distance from my house.

“He normally comes with Police and thugs to scare people away. When I confronted him, he claimed that the land has been awarded to him by the FCT Minister. We then asked him for his papers to back his claim but he couldn’t provide any. In fact, that day, his thugs nearly assaulted me in my compound.

“After the confrontation, I personally went to FCDA to verify if the whole area had been allocated to him or KYC, the answer was no.

“In fact, I was told that FCDA has never allocated any land to him in that area. My most concern is, where is Michael getting all the thugs and Policemen, he uses to intimidate people?

“He has destroyed several houses and fences. In 2019, a resident took him to the Police where he signed an agreement to pay the sum of N4 million as compensation after destroying the property. Up till today, he has refused to pay even a Kobo.”

Reacting to the issue, Director, Land Administration in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Alhaji Adamu Jibril, admitted that no man has the right to demolish another person’s property.

“If you feel that your land has been encroached upon, all you need to do is report to the Department of Development Control where both parties will be invited to present their documents to ascertain the true owner of the land.”

He stressed that only Development Control has the powers to demolish any illegal building within the territory.