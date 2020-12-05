By Egufe Yafugborhi

POLICE in Rivers state have arrested a commercial sex worker (name withheld) over controversial death of her alleged client, Enuduisi Odili, in a Diobu, Port Harcourt brothel room.

Spokesman, Rivers Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni who confirmed this Saturday said the lady has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Port Harcourt, for further investigations into the tragedy.

Chukwuemeka Odili, the younger sibling to the 40 years old deceased, who hails from Delta state, said, “We suspect foul play between the hotel management and the police.

That’s why we are urging the State Commissioner of Police to ensure nothing is swept under the carpet in unraveling the true circumstance of our brother’s death.”

A source revealed that the deceased had lodged at the hotel Thursday with the commercial sex worker, and next day as the family called his phone, it was the police who took the call, asking family members to report at Azikiwe Police Divisional Office, Diobu.