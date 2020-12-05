The Benue State Police Command in collaboration with its counterparts in Abuja has arrested a suspected killer of a lecturer in the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

This development was confirmed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the state Command, (Dsp.) Anene Sewuese Catherine on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

According to the police, the suspect identified as Nnamdi Jeremiah from Imo State, who is also a student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi was arrested in connection to the crime.

The statement revealed that the suspect was arrested around the CBN junction in the Karu axis of Abuja where he went to sell the car of the deceased.

The lecturer, Dr. Karl Kwaghger, was said to have been found in a pool of blood at J.S. Tarka Foundation, at about 21:20pm on November 28.

After receiving the information, police officers were deployed to the scene where they saw that the victim had been brutally stabbed on his ribs and cut in the neck. He was later rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead and his body was deposited at the morgue.

Channels TV reports that the suspect allegedly confessed to the crime and further stated that his initial intension was to only threaten the victim with a fake gun and rob him of his car but he ended up killing him because of his resistance, after which he took his car away took the car away.

The police, however, have said investigations are still ongoing.

