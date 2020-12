Police have arrested suspected killer of Nasarawa State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Philip Tatari Shekwo.

Governor Abdullahi Sule confirmed the arrest at a job fair yesterday in Lafia.

The suspect, Mohammed Usman, according to the governor, is a notorious bandit and kidnapper.

He was picked by security operatives at Asakio, Lafia East Local Council, and has reportedly confessed to the crime.