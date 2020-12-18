By Emma Una, Calabar

The Police have arrested the leader of the robbery gang that killed Assistant Commissioner of Police, Edum Egbe in Calabar three weeks ago

The notorious gang leader named Kingsley Utomobong, and his gang members were nabbed by a team of policemen from the State Police Command

Edum was hacked to death by gunmen on Wednesday, December 2, at 8 Miles area, along the Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar. It was gathered that he was attacked while waiting for his wife to pick him up after the bus he was travelling in, broke down.

A competent police source told our reporter that the late Edum’s belongings were found on Utomobong and his gangmen

According to the source, “Utomobong and his gang did not know that Edum was a Policeman and the Deputy Governor’s nephew”

Mr Egbe travelled by road to Calabar from Borno and made friends with one lawyer on the bus. “Nobody knew he was a Police Officer until they reached Calabar and the bus broke down at 8 Miles by the highway”

The source said when the bus broke down Egbe called his wife and gave his location for her to pick him. “I don’t know why he left where the other passengers were or why his weapon as a Policeman was not handy when he moved from where everyone was standing”

He said the late ACP and the lawyer strolled forward away from other commuters that was how Kingsley and his gang waylaid them. They were both asked to hand over their bags. The lawyer complied, but the ACP refused and held on to his bag. They then hacked his wrist, probably to get him to release the bag. He bled to death.

“When his wife arrived and saw him bleeding, she panicked and drove into a gutter

Vanguard News Nigeria