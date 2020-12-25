Deploy RRS, other teams to Ikorodu over threats of attack by robbers

By Evelyn Usman

Three suspected traffic robbers that have been terrorising residents of the Agidingbi area of Ikeja and its environs have met their waterloo, following their arrest by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS of the Lagos State Police Command.

This is just as the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the Commander, RRS, CSP Saheed Egbeyemi and heads of other operational units, including the Mobile Police Force, State Intelligence Bureau, and the CP Monitoring Unit, to relocate to Ikorudu, following intelligence report on the threat by robbers to launch an attack on residents.

The arrest of the traffic robbery suspects according to the spokesman for the command, SP Olumuyiwa Adehobi, was the result of the proactive measures put in place by the command to ensure a hitch-free yuletide.



He said undercover operatives of the squad, were stationed at strategic locations prone to traffic in the state, during which the trio of Damola Ajewole, 17; Omotosho Seyi, 19 and Olarewaju Sunday, 23, were arrested at about 11.30 pm.

” During preliminary interrogation, the suspects confessed to have been responsible for some traffic robberies and other crimes at Isheri, Ojodu, Berger, Motorways, Agidingbi, Ketu, Alapere, and Ogudu areas of the state. Their operational motorcycles and weapons were recovered from them.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspected armed robbers be handed over to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, for proper investigation,” Adejobi said.

On the deployment of some operational units to Ikorudu, Adejobi explained, ” it is part of the proactive steps taken to fortify security in Ikorodu and its environs. This followed speculations or threats of robbery attacks on the residents of the area.

” The operation also involves the Area Commander, Area N, Ijede and all the Divisional Police Officers and their operatives in Ikorodu”.

” While felicitating with Lagosians on the Christmas celebration, the CP appeals to the general public to abide by the laws of the land and observe COVID-19 preventive protocols during and beyond the season”.

Vanguard News Nigeria