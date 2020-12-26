Kunle Akinrinade & Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

Operatives of Ogun Police Command have arrested two men, Francis Obeya and Emmanuel Abah for allegedly absconding from duty with their employer’s motorcycle and goods.

The suspects were arrested in the early hours on Christmas Day following a distress call received from a Lagos- based company at the state police command’s control room that a dispatch rider who was asked to deliver goods to a client had eloped with the motorbike and goods.

It was said that the rider was heading towards Sagamu – Ore road, Ogun state.

In a statement, police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that men of the command were mobilized to trail the suspects along Sagamu-Ore, after receiving the tip-off.

According to Oyeyemi, policemen attached to Ogbere Division sighted the motorcycle at J4 area around 2 am with two occupants and arrested them.

The suspects, according to the statement are currently being detained at the station while the motorcycle had been recovered.

‘’The suspects will be transferred to state the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department(SCIID) for further investigation and onward as directed by the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, for onward transfer to the Lagos State Police Command which is the jurisdiction of the crime,’’ Oyeyemi added.