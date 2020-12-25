By Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

The police in Ogun state on Friday arrested two men, Francis Obeya and Emmanuel Abah for stealing a motorcycle belonging to their employer.

The suspects were arrested following a distress call received from a Lagos based company at the Police Command’s control room that a dispatch rider with the company was sent to deliver a certain goods to a client but absconded with the goods and the motorcycle.

Information further revealed that the said rider was heading towards Sagamu – Ore road, Ogun state.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a release, said that on the basis of the tip – off, policemen along Sagamu – Ore axis were mobilised to be on lookout for the motorcycle.

Abimbola, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said further that at about 12:30 am, the policemen attached to Ogbere Division sighted the motorcycle at J4 area with two occupants and arrested them.

The two suspects are currently being detained at the station while the motorcycle had been recovered.

The suspects will be transferred to state the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department(SCIID) for further investigation and onward as directed by the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, for onward transfer to the Lagos State Police Command which is the jurisdiction of the crime.