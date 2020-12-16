Damian Duruiheoma, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command, on Wednesday, said it had begun an investigation and operation aimed at securing the freedom of an Abia State Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Valentine Oluchukwu Ezeagu, who was abducted in the state on Tuesday.

Rev. Fr. Ezeagu was kidnapped in Umulolo community, Arondizogu in Ideato North LGA of Imo State, while traveling home for his father’s burial in Aguata LGA of Anambra State.

The police spokesman in Imo State, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident, said, “Though the incident has not been officially reported to us. We got the information on social media that the incident happened yesterday (Tuesday), but we have commenced an investigation and an operation to get him back.

“The commissioner of police, Isaac Akinmoyede, has already ordered the Anti-kidnapping and Quick Intervention Units of the command to ensure the priest’s unconditional release”.

However, a statement from the Sons of Mary Mother of Mercy Generalate (SMMMG), Umuahia, said Fr. Ezeagu’s kidnappers were four.

According to the statement signed by Rev. Fr. Goodluck Ajaero, Secretary-General, Sons of Mary Mother of Mercy Generalate (SMMMG), Umuahia, Abia State, Fr. Ezeagu was traveling to his hometown in Aguata LGA of Anambra State for the burial of his father when the bandits emerged from the bush, forced him into the back seat of his car and sped off.

The statement added that the cleric was traveling in his sky green Corolla car marked JJ6658BM as of the time of the kidnap.

It was not clear if the abductors had made any demand for ransom, but Ikeokwu promised to keep our correspondent informed on the issue.