File photo of Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has condemned the unfortunate killing of a motorcycle operator allegedly by the police at Igboukwu in Aguata Local Government Area of the state, calling for calm.

The incident in the area had sparked anger leading to the burning down of Igboukwu Police Station completely.

Obiano, who spoke on the State Broadcasting Television on Thursday, said that the burning down of police stations, vehicles, and destruction of property cannot solve the problem.

He disclosed that the policeman responsible for the shooting at Igboukwu has been taken into custody, stressing that the state government would assist the family of the deceased by providing them with necessary emotional and financial support.

READ ALSO: Kogi, Ogun Governors Felicitate With Buhari At 78

Meanwhile, the State Police Command has explained that that the tragic incident was a result of accidental discharge when the police were trying to enforce the ban on the movement of motorcycles after 9 pm.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, the Commissioner of Police, John Abang appealed for calm and assured the public that justice would be done in the case and the outcome of the Police investigation shall be made public.

The youth leaders in Aguata Local Government Areas noted that the angry mob was provoked further when additional two young men were gunned down today by the police leading to the burning down of about four other police stations including Ekwulobia Police station and the Ekwulobia Anti-Cult station.