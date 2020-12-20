The Lagos State Panel of Inquiry probing police brutality and cases of human rights abuses sitting in Lagos has summoned the former Lagos and Zone 2 Police PRO, Dolapo Badmus to appear as a witness.

This followed a petition that was filed by a building contractor, Olaide Fowotade who alleged that he was brutalized by a policeman named Ayo Aduku attached to Ketu Police station in 2017.

The petitioner further alleged that Officer Aduku brutalized him and removed two of his teeth, adding that he wrote a petition to the Zone 2 headquarters which was received by the office of the then AIG, Mr. Aderanti who is now retired.

Since Mr Aderanti was retired, the panel asked the petitioner who he could call within the police force to bear him witness and put more light on the case; Olaide mentioned CSP Dolapo Badmos who was the then Police PRO of the zone 2.

The panel then moved to send a written witness summon to Dolapo Badmus, also copying the Inspector-General of Police, expecting her to appear before the panel on January 15, 2021.

The bureaucracy of regimented authority will not allow the officer to appear before the panel without an official directive being given and at this point, it is not known if Dolapo has been granted permission to testify.

Dolapo has been reported to be one of the fighters seeking an end to police and has always urged police officers to be civil when dealing with citizens.

