Members of the Taraba State Judicial Panel of Inquiry hold their maiden session in Jalingo on November 9, 2020.

The Judicial Panel on Police Brutality and Restitution of Victims on Wednesday received a complaint of one Mrs Esther Iruoha who alleged that her husband was killed at a checkpoint by a police officer.

Esther Iruoha, through her counsel Elijah Nyaro, is asking the panel to conduct a thorough investigation into the shooting of her husband, Reuben Iruoha by a police constable, Danasabe Waziri and award the family ₦200 million as compensation.

The accused police constable Danasabe Waziri is said to have been arrested, tried and sentenced to ten years imprisonment which has led to his dismissal from the force.

READ ALSO: FRSC Mandates NIN As Requirement For Processing Driver’s License

The counsel however told the Justice Christopher Awubra-led panel that since the incident occurred in 2012, the police only gave the family ₦270,000 in preparation for her husband’s burial and since then, have not come to the aid of the victim’s family.

“Life has been difficult for the entire family since my husband was killed and I wish to appeal that justice is served,” he said.

Counsel to the police, David Wankari did not object to the pleas made by Elijah Nyaro after documentary evidence was tendered.

Justice Christopher Awubra accepted all tendered documentary evidence as exhibits and frowned at the manner in which the police is frustrating its hearing by their absence.