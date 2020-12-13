The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has cautioned the media to avoid speculations as to what might have led to the death of one Dapo Ojora, a socialite in the state.

Ojora was alleged to have shot himself in the head in his Lagos residence on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, a statement by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said on Saturday.

Ojora was a Polo Buff and one of the sons of society patriarch, Otunba Adekunle Ojora. He was also an in-law of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Odumosu said that the command had commenced thorough investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of the once polo buff.

“The police command in Lagos, therefore, urges the general public to disregard media speculations making waves on the cause of his death until the investigation is concluded and the findings made public.

“The police command condemns all sorts of speculations making round in the media.

“These are not only unfounded and baseless but can jeopardise police investigations on Ojora’s death,” Odumosu said.

The police boss commiserated with the family, friends, and business partners of the deceased.

He assured that police experts in the Homicide Section of the command’s State Criminal Investigative Department (CID) would do the needful on the investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria