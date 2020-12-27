A map of Ogun, a state in south-west Nigeria.

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the death of a 14-year-old boy, Samson Folagbade, who drowned in a hotel swimming pool in the Sango area of the state on Christmas day.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident to Channels Television via the telephone on Sunday.

He said the remains of the deceased has been deposited at a morgue for investigation on the remote and immediate cause of death, adding that investigations have commenced.

Following the teenager’s death, some angry youths in the area threatened to vandalise the hotel.

However, the prompt response from the police operatives brought the situation under control.

The boy, in the company of his friends, was said to have gone to the hotel to have fun before it turned sour when the deceased got drowned in the swimming pool unknown to his friends

After a while, his body was reported floating, a development which resulted in chaos as youths in the area threatened to burn the place due to alleged mismanagement which they claimed was responsible for the incident.