Breaking News

Police Dislodge Bandits, Rescue 84 Children In Katsina

By
0
police-dislodge-bandits,-rescue-84-children-in-katsina
Views: Visits 4
A file photo of a police officer displaying the crest of the Nigeria Police Force. PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

Police in Katsina State have rescued eighty-four kidnap victims, mostly Islamiyya schoolchildren, from the hands of bandits in Mahuta village of Dandume Local Government Area of the state.

This follows a distress call received on Saturday at about 2200hrs, by the DPO Dandume, that some Islamiyya Students of Hizburrahim Islamiyya, Mahuta village, numbering about eighty, were attacked while on their way back from Maulud occasion celebrated at Unguwan Alkasim village.

READ ALSO: Travellers Feared Killed, Kidnapped As Insurgents Mount Checkpoint On Maiduguri-Damaturu Road

In a statement released on Sunday by the Police Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, the students were accosted by bandits who had already kidnapped four (4) persons and rustled twelve (12) cows from Danbaure village in Funtua LGA of the state trying to escape into the forest.

On receipt of the report, he said, the DPO led Operations “Puff Adder,” Sharan Daji and Vigilante group to the area and engaged the bandits into a fierce gun duel.

READ ALSO: Police Rescue Man Kidnapped In Jigawa

“Subsequently, the teams succeeded in dislodging the bandits and rescued all the eighty-four (84) kidnapped victims and recovered all the twelve rustled cows. Search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting the injured bandits and/or recovery of their dead bodies. Investigation is ongoing,” Isah noted.


Lagos State Govt Shuts Cubana Nightclub, Others For Flouting COVID-19 Protocols

Previous article

Biden And Mexico Leader Discuss Migration

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News