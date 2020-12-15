A map of Taraba, a state in Nigeria’s North-East region.

The Taraba State Police Command says its operatives have thwarted an attempt by armed men suspected to be kidnappers to abduct a Chinese national at Gindin Doruwa community, in Wukari Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, David Misal disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Jalingo, the state capital.

According to Misal, the kidnappers blocked the ever-busy Jalingo – Wukari expressway and have concluded plans to abduct the said Chinese national when the police intervened.

One of the suspected kidnappers was said to have been killed while exchanging gunfire as others escaped.

Misal disclosed that one AK47 rifle with two loaded magazines and 60 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

The ever-busy Jalingo Wukari expressway has been a source of serious concern for motorists and passengers alike who most times fall victim to their traps.

Most of these cases are underreported due to the victims being warned by their abductors not to disclose such to either journalists or security agencies.